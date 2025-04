LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Fire Department crews put out a house fire at the 1300 block of North L. Street just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

Several people in the apartment building evacuated without injury and crews knocked the fire down 20 minutes after it first broke out, according to the LFD.

Crews remained on scene for a few hours after taking out the heavy smoke and fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, detailed the LFD.