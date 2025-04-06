Space X plans Falcon 9 rocket launch Monday afternoon

Skip to Content
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX is planning to launch 27 Starlink satellites in support of a Falcon 9 Rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:00 p.m. Monday.

Backup opportunities for the launch will be available until 6:35 p.m. on the same day & added launch chances starting at 2:13 p.m. on the following day.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Live webcasts of the mission will be available five minutes before liftoff on both the Space X website and social media page.

Viewers with images or videos of the launch are encouraged to share them with KEYT at the following link.

