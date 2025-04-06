Santa Barbara City Council member Eric Freidman suffers heart attack Saturday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City Councilmember Eric Friedman suffered a heart attack Saturday afternoon, paddling off the city's coast, according to a press release from Ben Romo.

Friedman, 51, represents the 5th district and was first elected to City Council in 2017. Friedman is currently in the midst of a five-year term that began in 2021.

Romo's statement detailed that Friedman was sedated overnight as a precautionary measure and is awake, alert and aware of the incident as of Sunday afternoon.

Two of Friedman's friends were with him at the time and administered CPR immediately before being taken to Cottage Hospital for more care, according to Romo's statement.

Friedman's family asks the public not to contact Eric during this time to focus on his health, but thank them for their support and well wishes, according to Romo's statement.

Friedman's family also had no history of heart disease or previous symptoms, encouraging all to become CPR certified due to this incident, detailed Romo's statement.