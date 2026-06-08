Santa Barbara’s Downtown Boys & Girls Club Seeking Community Help for Upgraded Computers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara is looking for community donations to upgrade computers to help with academic support and after school programs.

Many of the kids are also in the club regularly during the summer break to improve their learning and modern computer skills.

The club's staff says the aging computer system needs improvements and replacements to keep the kids up to speed with modern education and career advancement.

Members use the Downtown Club’s computers for homework, school projects, college preparation, job applications, and digital learning opportunities.

Mark Alvarado, Executive Director of the Downtown Club says they serve more than "200 local youth annually and provides a safe, supportive environment focused on education, emotional well-being, and personal growth."

Community members can help support the computer lab initiative by making a donation online.

To support the Downtown Club’s fundraising campaign, visit: www.boysandgirlssb.org/donate

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, visit: www.boysandgirlssb.org

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