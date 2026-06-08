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Santa Barbara - South County

Woman involved in crash with a deer sustains major injuries after being hit by second driver

Image courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
New
today at 1:19 pm
Published 1:32 pm

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – A woman suffered major injuries after being hit by another vehicle while checking on her car after a collision with a deer on Cathedral Oaks Road Monday.

The identity of the injured woman has not been made public at this time.

Around 11:39 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision with a deer on Cathedral Oaks Road between Los Carneros Road and Storke Road stated the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The deer was killed by the impact and the two people inside of the vehicle did not have injuries from the collision with the deer shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

While crews were on their way to the scene, the two people inside of the damaged vehicle exited and a female occupant walked to the front of the vehicle to check on the deer and assess damage noted the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

While she was in front of the vehicle, a second vehicle rear ended the car, pushing it forward and hitting the woman explained the local fire agency.

The woman sustained major injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital for further medical treatment stated the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

No other injuries were reported from the scene and the entire incident remains under investigation added the local fire agency.

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Andrew Gillies

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