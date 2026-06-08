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Local Forecast

Tracking a warming trend Monday, sundowner winds overnight

KEYT
By
New
today at 4:18 am
Published 4:27 am

We begin Monday morning with marine clouds around many beaches. Some places may fail to see the sun today while others will clear quickly. High rise a few degrees from the weekend as high pressure builds into the area. Maximum temperatures rise into the 70s and 80s, a few 90s are back in the forecast for the interior. High winds will impact the Gaviota corridor this evening. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 5pm-midnight with gusts nearing 45mph.

Another round of clouds appear for many places Tuesday morning throughout the week. Santa Barbara, however, will likely remain clear due to the strong sundowner winds. Highs rise another 3-5 degrees from day prior. Faster clearing for many areas occur as well. Starting Tuesday morning through Thursday evening a Beach Hazard Statement is in effect. Surf is elevated in Ventura County through LA counties due to the bubbling storms off of Mexico's coastline. A Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for these areas with the forecast calling for 3-6Ft waves and local sets near 7ft. Rip currents will be abnormally strong, if headed into the waters use caution. More sundowner winds are expected near the Gaviota Corridor, likely another Wind Advisory to be issued.

More clouds Wednesday throughout the week. Temperatures remain 5-10 degrees above normals. It'll be a summer like week! Enjoy and use caution when headed into the waters.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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