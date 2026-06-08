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Santa Maria Honors Local Japanese Heritage with New Community Center

Dave Alley/KEYT
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Published 12:06 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The City of Santa Maria celebrated the opening of the long-planned Japanese Community Center Monday morning.

Located adjacent to the historic Smith-Enos House on South Bradley Road, the 10,000 square foot facility will serve as a new community center and event space, as well as recognize the local contributions of the Issei and Nisei generations.

The local Japanese community has been working to build the center for more than 10 years in an effort to honor the legacy of their past generations.

In a release, the City of Santa Maria said the perseverance, community leadership, and agricultural achievements of the Issei and Nisei helped shape the Santa Maria Valley.

The City added that despite discrimination and the hardships of World War II incarceration, Japanese American families in the Santa Maria Valley continue to be an important part of the community's history and cultural identity.

Shaped as a barn in a tribute to the early Japanese agricultural pioneers who settled in Santa Maria and helped establish the region’s agricultural economy, the facility includes a lobby, multi-use area, historical displays, restrooms, kitchen, and storage and custodial space.

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Santa Maria Japanese Community Center

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Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

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