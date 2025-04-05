Cal Poly moves to 11-0 in the Big West

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Ryan Fenn produced his sixth multiple-hit game in his last nine contests, three Mustangs homered and Cal Poly extended its winning streak to start Big West Conference play to 11 with an 8-3 victory over UC San Diego on Saturday afternoon inside Baggett Stadium.

Continuing its eight-game home stand, Coach Larry Lee's Mustangs earned their seventh straight triumph overall, won for the 20th time in their last 23 games, amassed double-digit hits for the 18th time in their last 22 contests and improved to 21-8 for the season.

The 11 wins to start Big West play is the second-longest in conference history, equaling Cal State Fullerton's 11-0 start in 1999. Fresno State holds the Big West record of 18 straight wins opening conference play, set in 1988.

Fenn doubled once and singled twice, driving in one run and extending his current hitting streak to seven games. The senior from El Cajon, Calif., is 17-for-43 (.395) in his last nine contests, lifting his average for the season to .312.

Right fielder Dylan Kordic hit his fifth home run, center fielder Casey Murray Jr. added his fourth and left fielder Dante Vachini contributed his second as Cal Poly put together an 11-hit offensive attack. Third baseman Alejandro Garza added a pair of run-scoring singles.

Coming off his eight-plus innings of no-hit baseball before allowing a leadoff single in the ninth at UC Davis a week earlier, sophomore southpaw Josh Volmerding (4-1) earned another victory Saturday, giving up one run and three hits over five innings with three walks and four strikeouts.

Volmerding was the first of five pitchers used by Lee. Lefty Jake Torres (two hits over two scoreless innings) and righty Tanner Sagouspe (no hits in a scoreless ninth) closed it out for the Mustangs.

As it did Friday, UC San Diego struck first, loading the bases in the second inning with a walk, single and hit batsman before right fielder Alex Leopard singled to left-center field for a 1-0 lead.

Cal Poly tied the game in the bottom of the second frame as Kordic belted his solo shot over the right-field wall. The Mustangs broke the 1-1 deadlock in the third thanks to RBI singles off the bats of Fenn and Garza.

Cal Poly added two insurance runs in the fifth for a 5-1 advantage. Pinch-hitter Xander McLaurin started the rally with a nine-pitch walk and Vachini ended it by smashing a two-run home run to right field.

The Tritons fought back with two runs on three hits, including a double by left fielder Cooper Thacker, off lefty Josh Morano in the sixth, but the Mustangs restored their four-run advantage, 7-3, on Murray's no-doubt two-run 431-foot shot onto the parking lot well over the left-field wall.

Garza singled to drive home another run in the seventh.

Vachini earned his first outfield assist of the year in the seventh. Trevian Martinez doubled, but Emiliano Gonzalez, trying to score from first base, was thrown out, Vachini to shortstop Nate Castellon to catcher Jack Collins for the second out of the inning.

UC San Diego's eight hits included two each by Thacker and second baseman Patrick Hackworth. Triton starter Nic Gregson (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing three runs and five hits over four innings.

Cal Poly earned its 20th win Friday night (April 4) with a 9-6 decision, reaching the milestone the quickest in 11 years. The 2014 Big West championship Mustang team earned its 20th win on March 24, a 16-8 triumph over Cal, also in Baggett Stadium.

The Mustangs have won 11 straight contests on the road, the longest such streak in the nation. Bowling Green is next with 10 and, like Cal Poly, is playing at home this weekend.

The Mustangs currently have an RPI of 22, the highest for a Big West team. UC Irvine is No. 27 after falling 4-2 to Oregon State in a non-conference game at Corvallis, Ore., on Saturday. The Anteaters, who had a 12-game winning streak snapped by the Beavers, remain second in the Big West with an 11-1 mark.

Sunday's series finale begins at 1 pm with sophomore right-hander Ethan Marmie seeking his fifth win of the year. The Big West leader in innings pitched is 4-2 with a 3.86 ERA.

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics).