El Presidente encourages Fiesta decorations all over Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 100th anniversary celebration of Old Spanish Days will be a chance for residents and businesses to decorate throughout the town.

Flags and bunting have already gone up in many areas. That includes Community West Bank, the Anchor Rose Restaurant, Direct Mortgage Funding and along Coast Village Road.

A special flag for the 100th celebration has been created by the Flag Factory in Carpinteria.

There are also posters and pins available at locations including at the ACE hardware Home Improvement Center and the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

For more information for to: Old Spanish Days