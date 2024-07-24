Skip to Content
Lifestyle

El Presidente encourages Fiesta decorations all over Santa Barbara

By
Updated
today at 8:57 am
Published 8:55 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 100th anniversary celebration of Old Spanish Days will be a chance for residents and businesses to decorate throughout the town.

Flags and bunting have already gone up in many areas.  That includes Community West Bank, the Anchor Rose Restaurant, Direct Mortgage Funding and along Coast Village Road.

A special flag for the 100th celebration has been created by the Flag Factory in Carpinteria.

There are also posters and pins available at locations including at the ACE hardware Home Improvement Center and the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

For more information for to:  Old Spanish Days

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content