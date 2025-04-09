Skip to Content
Historic El Cuartel gets some Maintenance Help from a Couple of Goats

El Cuartel in Santa Barbara is getting some landscaping from goats.
Published 6:29 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two goats are on duty at one of the most historic buildings in California to do some landscaping work.

With the recent rains, a new crop of grass and weeds popped up at El Cuartel in Santa Barbara's Presidio District.

The building is the second oldest in California.

The goats are feasting to bring the weed levels down and tidy up the property bite-by-bite.

They have also been popular with passersby going for food or retail shopping in the area.

El Cuartel is part of El Presido de Santa Barbara in the State Park System dating back to 1780s.

