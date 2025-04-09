Toasty Thursday, weekend cooling

Toasty temperatures continue Thursday with mostly sunny skies and weakening winds.

Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura and Lompoc will warm up to the high 70s while San Luis Obispo and Santa Ynez Valley will break into the low 80s.

Some areas will see even warmer temperatures on Friday, like Santa Maria and Five Cities, while the rest of the region will see temperatures hold - staying just as warm as Thursday with little to no change.

Our next major weather pattern shift is set for Saturday.

Stronger onshore winds will return this weekend as a cooling trend begins.

Temperatures will drop back into the high 60s on Saturday and Sunday - still mild and pleasant conditions for our weekend forecast.

Next week, however, temperatures are likely to drop below normal so some cooler weather is ahead.