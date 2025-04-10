Heatwave holds Thursday, cooling off by the weekend

Expect another toasty Thursday! Temperatures rise fast into the 70s and 80s, most areas will pleasantly warm into the 70s as early as lunch! Head out, eat lunch outside or plan a nice picnic today. Skies stay clear for most areas by early lunch. Winds stay light and onshore by the evening, perfect sea breeze if you're heading out to the beaches.

The heat holds through Friday! We cool a few degrees but will still be unseasonably warm. Head out to the beaches right after work as most of the coastline will hold into the upper 60s and low 70s by 7pm. Onshore flow will be breezy at times through dinner, but not up to advisory levels. Surf will be pleasant and boaters will enjoy the perfect fishing weather and calm waters.

Saturday will be cool and cloudy to start the day. Onshore flow returns and brings the marine layer with it. Temperatures tumble from 5-10 degrees and most beaches will only warm into the 50s and 60s. Inland areas still rise into the lower 70s but it will be a noticeable weather change from the heat prior. The marine layer will be dense enough to produce drizzle at times next week, so prepare for gray and gloomy mornings. Eventually the clouds clear and a mild start to the workweek is ahead.