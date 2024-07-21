Central Coast reacts to Biden dropping out of presidential race

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Sitting President Joe Biden shocked the nation with a historic decision to withdraw from his nomination as the Democratic candidate for this upcoming election Sunday.

The announcement rocked the nation including several people across California.

California Governor Gavin Newsom shared his thoughts on Biden's decision via his social media page:

President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president — a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents. Thank you, @JoeBiden. Governor Gavin Newsom

Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi also shared her thoughts on Biden's political career amidst his decision to bow out of the 2024 election:

"President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history. With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment. God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness." Nancy Pelosi

Vice President Kamala Harris thanked Biden for his service to the country while speaking with a determination to earn the open Democratic nomination for the election:

On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. Vice President Kamala Harris

Local politicians on the Central Coast also issued statements about this historic and shocking development.

Rep. Salud Carbajal not only thanked President Biden for his service but also endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the 2024 Democratic candidate:

In one term as President of the United States, Joe Biden has achieved what most Presidents in modern times could not. He has guided the United States of America back from the depths of a deadly pandemic and devasting economic downturn to create the strongest economy in the world. He has led the charge in restoring America’s standing as the global leader in defending democracy and standing up to dictators. And above all, President Biden has delivered on his promise to get things done in Washington to make life better for all Americans. “I have had the privilege to work alongside President Biden to pass a historic slate of new laws that are raising the quality of life on the Central Coast and across our nation. These laws are lowering health care and energy costs for millions, expanding benefits for our veterans, creating good-paying jobs, lowering violent crime and gun deaths, tackling the climate crisis, and much more. “The Biden-Harris Administration has also helped bring nearly one billion dollars in infrastructure investments to the Central Coast, create thousands of California jobs, and supported critical American industries like clean energy and manufacturing. I join my colleagues in Congress and the entire nation in thanking President Biden for his service. “Kamala Harris is a proven leader who has been a critical voice in this administration. As someone who has known and worked with the Vice President since she was California’s top law enforcement officer, I am proud to wholeheartedly support her to be the Democratic Party’s nominee in the process ahead. I look forward to seeing her carry the torch of the Democratic Party at our convention next month, and to working with her to win the White House again in November.” Rep. Salud Carbajal

Congresswoman Julia Brownley also thanked the President for his contributions to the nation and endorsed Vice President Harris for the Democratic nomination in this upcoming election:

From his roots in Scranton, to the U.S. Senate, to the White House, President Joe Biden has lived a remarkable life dedicated to public service and working for the American people.



When he took office in 2021, he faced the daunting task of uniting the country during unprecedented times. Our economy was in free fall from the crippling effects of a global pandemic and our democracy was endangered by insurrectionists and those who sought to destroy our Constitutional process and democratic elections. Only Joe Biden could have been up to this challenging task and succeeded.



Instead of kowtowing to dictators who threaten global stability, President Biden restored American leadership and moral authority in the world, and he assured our allies and the world that the United States will not tolerate a resurgence of anti-democratic authoritarianism.



He succeeded in rebuilding the American economy and passing landmark legislation that brought our nation out of a recession, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act. Joe Biden not only restored America’s standing as the strongest economy in the world, but he reinvigorated the American Spirit by creating economic opportunity and economic success for millions of Americans.



President Joe Biden will be remembered as one of the greatest Presidents of our time. I know his decision to step aside was a difficult one, but as always, he put our country first.



Through it all, Vice President Kamala Harris has fought alongside President Biden. She has fought to protect and defend our rights, our freedoms, and our democracy. From protecting the right to vote, to protecting the rights of women, to protecting the rights of the LGBTQ community and other marginalized communities, Joe and Kamala have stood united for our shared values.



I have known Kamala Harris for many years. From her time as California’s Attorney General, California’s Senator, to the Office of the Vice President, she has served with great distinction, and proven that she is exceptionally prepared to be President. There is no better person to fight for the American people and their interests. That is why I am more than proud to endorse Kamala Harris for President of the United States.



Together, we can win this battle for America’s future. Congresswoman Julia Brownley

State Senator Monique Limón also issued her own statement on the contributions of President Biden:

“I am incredibly grateful to President Joe Biden for his decades of service to our country. He has delivered for working Americans and brought us out of unprecedented times. I know this decision was not made lightly and only further cements his legacy as a leader who puts the people and country first, for the betterment of all Americans.” Senator Monique Limón

State assemblymember Dawn Addis of Morro Bay also added her thoughts on Biden's decision:

“I thank President Joe Biden for his service to our nation. When President Biden first assumed the presidency, our country was in a dark place, grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, job loss, and attacks on reproductive freedoms and LGBTQ rights. Since then, his Administration has left an indelible mark on our country by rebuilding America’s economic strength, investing in its infrastructure, and restoring our values of fairness, decency, and democracy. President Biden’s leadership has made our country better and has given us hope. I look forward to the work that his Administration continues to do and his ongoing commitment to all Americans.” Assemblymember Dawn Addis

This is a developing situation and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.