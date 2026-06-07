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Ringo Starr rocks Vina Robles Amphitheater

Hannah Breschard contributed
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Published 9:49 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KEYT) Ringo Starr gave an all star performance in Paso Robles. 

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band played the Vina Robles Amphitheater on Saturday night.

The tour stop in Paso Robles thrilled fans from the Central Coast.

Starr turns 86 in July.

The drummer for the Beatles is on tour with a band that includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bisonette and Buck Johnson.

Fans can find his next tour stops at https://ringostarr.com

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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