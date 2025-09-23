Santa Barbara International Film Festival Film Center in the Midst of Full Renovation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The debut of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) Film Center is on track to completion by the end of the year.

Crews have been tearing out some of the building in the 900 block of State Street and creating what Executive Director Roger Durling has said would be 'a movie palace.'

The goal was to have it finished by the holiday season.

The theater, which opened in November of 2024, is in an existing building for a Santa Barbara parking lot.

The festival staff ran it until May then work began on a brand new state-of-the-art five-screen theatre in the heart of Downtown Santa Barbara.

It was previously run by Metropolitan Theatres at the Fiesta 5.

The new theatre will have a new entrance.

(More details, video and photos will be added later today)

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.