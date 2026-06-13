Skip to Content
Entertainment

Circus Vargas is back with “Masquerade”

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
New
Published 9:18 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) It's opening weekend for Circus Vargas at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.

The circus is at the Earl Warren Showgrounds is presenting a new show entitled "Masquerade."

The audience applauded high wire walkers during the early matinee.

On weekends there are 3 shows a day.

Circus Vargas owner and CEO Katya Arata-Quiroga said it is fun for the whole family.

"We have an amazing show you know; motorcycle rider, high wire, jugglers, comedians, it is a 2-hour show, it is fantastic and it is good for the whole family, that is the most important thing, everyone will love Circus Vargas, whether you are two-years-old or 99-years-old," said Arata-Quiroga

Circus Vargas will be in Santa Barbara through Monday, June 22.

The circus will moves to The Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo from June 26-July 20.

For more information visit https://circusvargas.com

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.