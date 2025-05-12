The SBIFF Film Center Closes for State-of-the-Art Upgrades in Santa Barbara until End of the Year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) has turned off the lights at its downtown Film Center for now and upgrades are underway.

SBIFF brought the former Fiesta Five theatre alive after Metropolitan Theatres vacated the property last year. The theatre complex reopened with a variety of movies, from international films to family favorites, while a bigger plan was being pulled together.

Now it is renovating with state-of-the-art equipment and a fresh look.

The drawings shown on Newschannel 3-12 last week feature a bright new look to the marquee and a red carpet designed tile entrance into the complex in the 900 block of State Street.

The box office will move to the left side and a ADA ramp will be on the right side. New technology for online or preordered tickets will also be in place.

The theatre will have top of the line projectors and sound, and news seats.

The opening will take place by the holiday movie season later this year.

Next year the Film Center will also the main hub of activity for the 2026 SBIFF showcase event in February.

Executive Director Roger Durling says the Film Center will have a classic "movie palace" look when it is done.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has been voted one of the top ten festivals of its kind in the country.