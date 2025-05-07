A Sneak Peak is out on the new Santa Barbara International Film Festival Film Center

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A renovation plan is beginning next week to transform the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Film Center into a state-at-the art theatre.

SBIFF acquired the lease of the former Fiesta Five theatre back in October, and its temporary operations are coming to an end this weekend.

SBIFF Executive Director, Roger Durling, spoke with your News Channel for a detailed look at the renovation plans for the Film Center. He says the project is in the funding process, but the work will begin to meet deadline by this year's holiday movie season.

In his personal tour, Durling gave a guide through images of both the entrance and lobby.

"The marquee will have the DNA that it has there, but we're going to spruce it up and make it far more exciting," said Durling. "If you recall the movie palaces, they create this excitement with, you know, the light bulbs up above the grand marquee and a tremendous entrance that was very inviting and adding to the excitement of going to the movies."

"It's going to look very, thrilling to arrive to the space. And we're going to have this tiles on the floor that are going to have, a recall, like a red carpet."

Structural plans include a wheelchair ramp – making it accessible to the entire community.

It will also be the prime location for the Film Festival taking place in February 2026 with the best equipment and seats. As well as plans to host educational programs and art exhibitions.

"We're not trying to compete with the Granada and or the Arlington, the Lobero. This will be solely dedicated to movies, but it would I want it, we want it to be the premier movie going experience."

"I feel that people are clamoring to go to the movies. I do feel strongly that you got to make the experience very exciting. You have to provide state of the art, and, the quality and, comfortable and exciting programing."

Renderings for the film center have been released and are going through the review of the Historic Landmarks Commission.