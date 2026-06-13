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Boots & Brews Fills Plaza Park in Ventura

Boots & Brews Music Festival fills Plaza Park in Ventura with country music fans
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Updated
today at 10:49 pm
Published 10:37 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) Boots & Brews Country Music Festival filled Plaza Park in Ventura.

Festival-goers brought out their cowboy hats and boots and listened to country music.

Local breweries and artisan vendors were on site.

Attendees had the chance to take a line dancing class.

Some people called it the perfect way to kick off the summer season.

"The vibes are fantastic, the people are wonderful," said Katie Gordon.

Performers included country artists Gretchen Wilson, Caiden Wallace and headliner Cole Swindell.

For more information visit https://bootsandbrews.com

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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