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Local Forecast

Beautiful mild to warm weather, Sunday June 14th forecast

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Published 4:31 pm

After last week's warm up, we have now returned to a very typical mild pattern with fog along the coast and much warmer conditions farther inland. Look for the marine layer to thicken up through the overnight and in to early Sunday. We could see patchy dense fog along with some light drizzle as the cloud cover gets thickened up with a steady onshore breeze. Highs on Sunday should mirror what we have seen for our Saturday with 60's and low 70's near the coast. Inland areas will be much warmer with expected temperatures in the 80's to about 90 for the warmest locations.

Looking ahead, a moderate to strong heat wave is still lingering to our north with many areas across Northern California, Oregon and Washington seeing heat advisories and warnings for all areas except the immediate coastline. To our south, a very steady southerly flow is bringing moisture up in to the deserts of California and Arizona. This is placing us in the middle with a steady onshore flow keeping the hot conditions just above our northern areas. A slight warm up is expected for some of our inland areas through about Tuesday before a broad area of low pressure break down the heat wave to our north and brings cooler weather to our north. For the coastal areas, look for minor day to day temperature changes and the usual day to day marine layer pattern of ebb and flow. As the onshore flow returns for Northern California, we might see some breezy northerly winds which should thin the marine layer a bit for the second half of the work week.

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Shawn Quien

Shawn Quien is the weekend weather anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Shawn, click here.

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