Old Spanish Days Celebration Exceeds Turnouts in Some Areas, Looks for New Ideas Going Forward

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There could have been a big pivot in the City of Santa Barbara and with its biggest event of the year a few weeks ago, but those involved stayed the course and there's been a big payoff, for the most part.

Old Spanish Days is now over except for the final paperwork and after-action meetings.

Depending the area, some say it exceeded the forecasted turnout and other areas where people saw a shift from history.

El Presidente Fritz Olenberger said he saw full crowds at the Fiesta Pequeña kickoff event at the Old Mission, Las Noches de Ronda at the Courthouse Sunken Garden and at both parades. De la Guerra Plaza, the main mercado had many hours with full crowds, and some mid afternoon periods where no lines were running.

Across the street Casa de la Guerra had a smaller stage and more vendors. It had offered a "beer garden" concept in the past but decided not to this year, and instead offering it to Old Spanish Days (OSD). OSD could have put a beer garden together, but felt the vendors and dancing stage was the best offering and it was "packed" all weekend, according to Olenberger who checked often to see if the plan paid off.

At one point he was featured by spending time with a pile of Fiesta posters, signing them for the shoppers.

The two settings across from each other complimented each other.

Where you could find a simmering conflict would be the mood of the vendors who paid for their spots and saw many unpermitted street vendors setting up around downtown undercutting their prices. Those eating bacon wrapped hot dogs and papusas say the prices were very good, the food was authentically prepared on site and they sellers were open after midnight.

Those vendors for months have been the focus of government hearings, since they generally do not have health permits, inspections, refrigeration or sanitation as required by the county. Santa Barbara County Health officers were in the downtown area for Fiesta, wearing their identifications, and inspecting the Old Spanish Days booths for compliance.

According to a few of the sellers who have been there before, the food orders were down about 20-30 percent from past years, but they felt it was a success and a good choice to be in the hub of activity.

On the street one highlight was the "banda" spontaneous music that was seen strolling on State Street throughout the weekend, usually with a big crowd of festive dancers following along.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

