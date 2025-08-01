Skip to Content
WATCH: Old Spanish Days’ El Desfile Histórico

Published 10:32 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – For its 101st year, El Desfile Histórico will make its way down Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara.

Starting at 12pm, one of the nation's largest equestrian parades will begin at the West end of Cabrillo Blvd, and proceed along the beach towards Calle Cesar Chavez.

News Channel's Beth Farnsworth, CJ Ward, Ivania Montes, Evan Vega, Mike Klan, and Scott Hennessee will be LIVE from the parade!

