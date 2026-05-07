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Local Forecast

Warm Friday, hot Mother’s Day weekend

KEYT
By
Published 2:56 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Warm temperatures continue Friday with the hottest weather between Sunday and Monday.

Friday temperatures will be in the 70s along the coast and 80s for the valleys.

Sunshine will continue through the weekend outside of some marine layer.

Sunday and Monday though high pressure will be at its strongest and onshore flow will be at its weakest bringing the coast to near 80 and the interior to near 90.

Cooling back into the low 70s will occur by next Wednesday.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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