Fiesta

La Fiesta Pequeña shines at the Old Mission Santa Barbara

KEYT
By
New
Published 10:22 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-La Fiesta Pequena or Little Fiesta brings generation together.

Some are seated on blanket, others in chairs to watch a celebration of cultures linked to Santa Barbara, and the Central Coast.

El President Fritz Olenberger sat in the front row with family who flew in from out of state.

The former Old Spanish Days photographer took it all in without his cameras for a change.

"It is one of my favorite, I love the dancing as a photographer for 15 years of the dancing, and I absolutely love it," said Olenberger ,who sat in the front row with family.

Thanks to seamstresses the dancers dressed in unique designs..

Dance studio instructors, including flamenco sensation Timo Nuñez of Arte Flamenco are beaming with pride.

"To have the junior spirit and the junior spirit runner up this year has been huge for us but i have pay credit where credit is due and i inherited a beautiful studio that started with Linda Vega and then went on to Maria Bermudez," said Nuñez.

"It is a big honor of mine and i am so happy i got to be his first junior and i love timo so much," said Junior Spirit Victoria Plascencia.

But it is not a competition.

On this night everyone shines in the spotlight including our News Channel colleagues and those behind the scenes broadcasting it live.

La Fiesta Pequeña is the first of many events fiesta fans won't want to miss. 

You will find a link to all the information at https://www.sbfiesta.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

