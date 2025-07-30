Annual Fiesta Mercado Opens Downtown for Thousands of People This Week

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In the center of all the citywide festivities for Old Spanish Days is Santa Barbara's downtown De la Guerra Plaza, which becomes the very popular Fiesta mercado.

It is the place for food, entertainment, and retail vendors.

The mercado opened with a ribbon cutting and a cheer at 11 a.m. Wednesday, led by this year's El Presidente Fritz Olenberger and Mayor Randy Rowse.

The ribbon cutting was followed by dancers, including this year's Spirit of Fiesta and Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

For those coming in with an appetite, there are many food choices in all directions. It's all prepared on the spot in mini kitchens.

The mercado is often visited more than once by local residents and guests in Santa Barbara looking for a vibrant gathering space.

The mercado will be open until Saturday evening and cleaned up on Sunday.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

