Fiesta

Annual Fiesta Mercado Opens Downtown for Thousands of People This Week

John Palminteri
By
Published 4:43 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In the center of all the citywide festivities for Old Spanish Days is Santa Barbara's downtown De la Guerra Plaza, which becomes the very popular Fiesta mercado.

It is the place for food, entertainment, and retail vendors.

The mercado opened with a ribbon cutting and a cheer at 11 a.m. Wednesday, led by this year's El Presidente Fritz Olenberger and Mayor Randy Rowse.

The ribbon cutting was followed by dancers, including this year's Spirit of Fiesta and Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

For those coming in with an appetite, there are many food choices in all directions.  It's all prepared on the spot in mini kitchens.

The mercado is often visited more than once by local residents and guests in Santa Barbara looking for a vibrant gathering space.

The mercado will be open until Saturday evening and cleaned up on Sunday.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

