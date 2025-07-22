Citywide Fiesta Decorations Going Up to Spark More Interest in Old Spanish Days

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - You will be seeing more decorations throughout Santa Barbara soon as part of the citywide celebration of Old Spanish Days coming up.

It couldn't come at a more important time with attendance down at some of the recent summertime gatherings including the Santa Barbara County Fair recently.

Stores including the Home Improvement Center (ACE Hardware) on Gutierrez street not only have decorative bunting up outside, but also sell it inside. It comes from the Flag Factory in Carpinteria. Many Fiesta flags for Old Spanish Days are made there and some have hand painted additions for a custom look.

Pins and posters for this year's Old Spanish Days are sold at The Home Improvement Center, The Santa Barbara Historical Museum, The Old Mission and Viva! Santa Barbara at the Paseo Nuevo Mall.

There are also many homeowners that have decorated the front of their house with flags, bunting and lights with the Fiesta colors of red, yellow and green.

The citywide spirited effort is a boost across the board from coffee shop to night spots.

Many bars and restaurants add more Fiesta decor and promotional items from beverage suppliers just for Fiesta.

