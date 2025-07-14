Fewer People Visited the Santa Barbara County Fair This Year Due to ‘Challenges With Attendance’

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fair wrapped up Sunday night ending its five-day run at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

According to Santa Maria Fairpark Board of Directors President Kevin Merrill, the fair was an overall success, but ended up finishing with lower attendance numbers compared to previous years.

"We really enjoyed some great days," said Merrill. "Our numbers were down a little bit, but I think the folks that came out had a really good time."

Merrill felt that outside circumstances related to current immigration enforcement was a primary reason numbers were lower this year.

"I think we had a lot of challenges here with attendance," said Merrill. "There was a lot of stuff going. One of the big things we're hearing about fairs all up and down the state is the ICE raids that are going on and people are a little bit afraid to come out and that did affect us."

Official attendance numbers won't be known for at least a few days, so Merrill was unable to provide detailed information on how just how much the attendance dropped this year.

"I think given the demographic we have here in Santa Maria, the ICE rates are a real concern of those folks, and they get scared about coming out here. They see the potential for something going bad and so they didn't come out. Our numbers will come out later, but we know we are down this year, but I think it was good news for the folks that were here. They had a good time. They didn't have long lines and the weather was perfect."

While fair attendance was down, the Junior Livestock Show and Auction ended up with solid numbers compared to past few years.

"We had a great sale on Friday and Saturday," said Hailey Rose Switzer. "We had a small animal sale Friday morning, a heifer sale Friday evening, and our large livestock sale on Saturday all day. Our sale ended up at 9:00 on Saturday night. We broke over $2 million on the sales altogether. It's a great number. I know last year was similar. We still have "add-ons" open, so there's still money coming in for all the kids."

The overall amount brought in during the two-day auction was $2.3 million. The number of animals sold was just under 1,000, a bump up from the 2024 total.

Our livestock number here is very large compared to most county fairs," said Switzer. "We put about 1,000 lots across the block. Most county fairs are a lot smaller than that, so we're very lucky here in Santa Barbara County. We had some great local support here over the two days of sales that we had."

