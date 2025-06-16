Preparing for La Niña: How It Could Impact the Coast, Crops, and Communities in Southern California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — From worsening wildfires to eroding coastlines and crop losses, changing climate patterns are reshaping life across the Central and Southern California coast and experts say the effects could intensify as the region transitions into a La Niña phase later this year.

Currently, the region is in a neutral climate pattern, a transitional period between El Niño and La Niña. “Think of this neutral phase as a climate reset or a transition period,” Chief Meterologist Mackenzie Lake explained, noting that the last El Niño brought wetter conditions to California, fueling storms and floods. But that wet season is likely to give way to a drier, more fire-prone La Niña by late summer.

A La Niña pattern often means stronger winds pushing warm ocean water westward, allowing cooler water to rise to the surface. This typically leads to drier weather across Southern California, heightening wildfire danger.

“We’re starting to see that season shift towards drier vegetation and starting to see some smaller fires out there,” said Robbie Munroe, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “That’s a signal we’re in fire season and things will likely get worse from here.”

So far in 2025, more than 57,000 acres have burned across Southern California, with the Kenneth Fire in Ventura County scorching more than 1,000 acres in January amid intense Santa Ana winds.

Santa Ana winds—hot, dry gusts that blow from inland deserts toward the coast—can rapidly escalate wildfires. Similar threats exist in Santa Barbara County, where sundowner winds blow from the northwest down mountain slopes and are known for rapid fire spread.

Fire agencies are urging residents to prepare early by creating go-bags and clearing vegetation around their homes.

Hurricane season, which officially began May 15, is also stirring up concerns. While tropical systems like Hurricane Barbara and Tropical Storm Dalia aren’t expected to make landfall in California, they can generate large ocean swells and dangerous rip currents. In 2023, Hurricane Hilary brought record-setting rainfall and hazardous surf to Southern California.

Even outside of hurricane impacts, the recent El Niño season left a mark. More than 50 atmospheric rivers hit the state, leading to landslides, coastal damage, and widespread flooding.

Among the hardest-hit areas were the cliffs of Isla Vista, where erosion is accelerating.

“Rising sea levels is going to mean that those waves are going to be hitting further back and with more energy over time as the levels of the ocean get higher,” said Charles Lester, director of UC Santa Barbara’s Ocean and Coastal Policy Center.

Along Del Playa Drive, erosion has already caused balconies to collapse into the ocean and continues to threaten front-row homes.

In Santa Barbara County’s agricultural sector, farmers are bracing for more instability. Strawberry growers, including Sunlife Farms in Santa Maria, are still recovering from last year’s severe storms, which caused more than $56 million in crop losses countywide. Flooding not only destroyed fields but also introduced bacteria contamination, forcing growers to discard large swaths of berries.

La Niña’s potential for heat waves poses additional risks, as excessive heat can cause strawberries to overripen before harvest. Santa Maria’s strawberry season typically runs from April to November, with late-summer temperatures threatening yield and quality.

North of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo County has seen wine grapes overtake strawberries as its top crop.. The latest crop report shows grapes bringing in over $300 million in value.

Still, winemakers like Mikee Mott at DAOU Vineyards are monitoring climate changes carefully. Shifts in temperature and weather can impact the flavor profile and quality of their wines.

With wildfires, farming, coastal erosion, and hurricane impacts all intertwined with shifting climate patterns, local experts warn that communities must adapt quickly and stay informed.

Fire alerts, surf advisories, and severe weather warnings are available through the First Alert Weather app and local forecasting platforms.

Your First Alert Weather Team will have a half-hour special on this topic on Wednesday, January 18 at 6 p.m.