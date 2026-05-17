California Strawberry Festival raises money for scholarships and nonprofits

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) The California Strawberry Festival celebrated its 40th anniversary over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Oxnard High School Marching Band welcomed people at the entrance.

Once inside, people quenched their thirst on all kinds of strawberry drinks.

They also had plenty of Strawberry treats to choose from.

They enjoyed strawberries dipped in chocolate on the premises and strawberry popcorn.

And with the help of student volunteers they made Strawberry Shortcakes large enough to share.

Naval Base Ventura County Seabee Matthew Suarez and his family enjoyed it all.

"We already have chocolate strawberries, shortcake, we got our margaritas, everything is good," said Brissa of Suarez.

California Strawberry Festival Chairman Greg Berini said attendance impacts scholarships given each year the children of field workers and the nonprofits that ran some of the stands.

"When all the money is counted then we look at how much our nonprofits benefited, from that we see how we do our scholarship funds for the children of field workers and that really dictates how much we can give back," is how many people come to the festival," Berini.

Hundreds of people came by train or free shuttle buses.

People had a chance to take photos to remember the experience/

And at the end of their day they usually bought a tray of strawberries to take home.

One Oxnard Grower ran out on Saturday, but restocked their stand on the final day of the festival.

Organizers hope people who had a good time will want to come back year after year.

For more information visit https://castrawberryfestival.org