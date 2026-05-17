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Local Forecast

Warming ahead, Monday May 18th forecast

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 4:01 pm
Published 4:00 pm

Winds have decreased across the region with just Wind Advisory still in place for portions of Ventura County. Gusts from the north and northeast could still exceed 35 to 45 mph, especially below passes and canyons of our foothills and mountains. The marine layer will continue to remain in play for most areas where winds are mostly light or onshore in direction. Temperatures on Monday will mostly be in the 60's and 70's with a few lower 80's possible in the warmest interior valleys.

Looking ahead, the wind should ease and even turn slightly northeasterly as we head in to the new work week. Fog will make a comeback early in the week with coastal areas seeing the usual routine of gray skies for the morning which hopefully gives way to afternoon sunshine for most beaches by the afternoon. High temperatures will start out mostly seasonal or normal and then warm a bit through mid week. That will be followed by a slight dip for coastal areas for Thursday and Friday as the marine layer deepens a little. Another gradual warm up will develop just in time for Memorial weekend. Inland areas will see a similar see saw pattern with highs warming through mid week when 80's and even 90's could be seen. That will be followed by a slight dip and then a slight warm up by next weekend.

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Shawn Quien

Shawn Quien is the weekend weather anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Shawn, click here.

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