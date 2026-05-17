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Santa Barbara - South County

Summer Solstice Celebration Workshops begin

Summer Solstice Celebration workshops get underway
By
Updated
today at 8:57 pm
Published 8:45 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Volunteers have a month to prepare for the 52nd Summer Solstice Celebration.

They held their first of many workshops on Sunday.

Volunteers are building floats and preparing to make costumes.

They are re-purposing things that have made a splash in the past.

Artist Carlos Cuellar is helping another artist with a surfing design.

"Wave is the theme for solstice, we are going to paint the waves green and blue and come out the pipe, the tube from the surfer," said Cuellar.

Volunteers usually work on the floats and the costumes from 3-8 p.m.

If someone wants to get involved, they can stop by the Solstice Workshop on the 600 block of Garden St.

The 3-day Summer Solstice Celebration begins on Friday, June 19, with a kick off event in Alameda Park.

The parade starts at noon on Saturday, June 20, on the corner of Santa Barbara and Ortega Streets.

For more information visit https://solsticeparade.com

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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