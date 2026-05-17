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National Park Service employees evacuated from Santa Rosa Island fire

SBCFD
By
today at 8:00 pm
Published 8:06 pm

CHANNEL ISLANDS, Calif. (KEYT) – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department evacuated 11 National Park Service employees today via helicopter amidst the vegetation fire on Santa Rosa Island.

The helicopter took all 11 employees from employee housing, which had threats of being cut off by the fire, according to the SBCFD.

All 11 members were safely taken to Oxnard Airport with no injuries reported from the operation, according to the SBCFD.

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Caleb Nguyen

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