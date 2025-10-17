Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites from Vandenberg SFB scheduled for Saturday evening

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch of 28 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit has been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18 between 4:46 p.m. and 8:46 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here or on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that sequence is shown in the image below.

There is the possibility of one or more sonic booms may be heard across the region associated with the launch, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other conditions.

This will be the 11th flight for the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission which previously launched: NROL-126, Transporter-12, SPHEREx, NROL-57, and six Starlink satellites.