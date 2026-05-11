Pismo Beach’s New Public Safety Facility Set to Improve Emergency Response

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) - The City of Pismo Beach will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon where it will officially open its long-awaited new Public Safety Facility.

Located at the corner of Wadsworth Avenue and Bello Street, the building will be the new home for the city's police and fire departments.

According to the City, the new campus features a 22,000 square foot police headquarters and a 14,000 square foot fire station, replacing outdated facilities with modern, high-tech hubs designed to improve emergency response times and provide a collaborative environment for first responders.

"This facility is more than just a building; it’s a commitment to the residents and visitors of Pismo

Beach," said Pismo Beach Mayor Ed Waage. "By integrating our police and fire operations into one modern campus, we are ensuring our public safety teams have the tools they need to protect our community for decades to come.”

Construction on the building began nearly two years ago in summer 2024.

The City said the Public Safety Facility Project aims to implement the city's goal of reducing fire response times by more than one minute, updating the Police Station to meet current and future needs, and honoring the city's history by incorporating the façade of the city's original elementary school into the new design.

"Moving into a police department designed specifically for 21st-century policing allows us to better

serve the public," said Pismo Beach said Police Chief Jeff Smith. "From the advanced dispatch center to the dedicated training spaces and Emergency Operations Center, this building reinforces the professional services that the Pismo Beach Police Department strives for every day."

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