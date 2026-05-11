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Money and Business

Santa Barbara Restaurant Builds Menu Around Local Farm Connection

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
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New
Published 11:46 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A new Santa Barbara restaurant is trying to reconnect people with where their food comes from by building much of its menu around ingredients grown at a nearby regenerative farm.

Monte’s, which opened in March inside the former Bar Lou space on Coast Village Road, sources produce from Rincon Hill Farm, where no-till growing practices are used to support soil health and biodiversity.

Restaurant leaders say the concept is designed to make the connection between farming and dining more visible to customers.

Instead of relying on a fixed menu year-round, dishes shift depending on seasonal harvest conditions and what is available from the farm.

The restaurant blends California ingredients with Korean-inspired cooking techniques, while emphasizing local agriculture and sustainability.

Leadership says more customers are asking questions about sourcing, farming practices, and how food is produced.

The concept reflects broader conversations happening across the food industry about sustainability, seasonal cooking, and local food systems.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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