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Weather conditions dependent on micro climates Monday

KEYT
By
Published 5:13 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Weather conditions Monday will be very dependent on micro climates. The valleys and interior areas will be experiencing warm and toasty temperatures today, marking the warmest day of the next seven days.

For the coasts and beaches morning mist will be expected with dense marine layer for places like Lompoc and Santa Maria. Temperatures today will be in the 80s and 90s for the valleys and inland areas, while the beaches will be in the 60s and 70s. Winds will be rather calm through out the region, with slight breezy conditions in the afternoon. Models are showing wind speeds about 10-15 mph.

Coastal clouds will develop every night and morning as your First Alert Weather Center tracks an increase of onshore flow and a trough of low pressure expected to move through the Northern part of California by Wednesday.

By Thursday, the trough will move out of the region, and temps will slightly warm for the region once again.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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