Who Will Be Santa Barbara County’s Next District Five Supervisor?

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Three candidates are on the ballot to fill Steve Lavagnino’s seat as District Five County Supervisor, who is set to retire at the end of this term.

All three candidates are residents of the district in Santa Maria, filling the requisite from state law.

Ballots are on the way to voters’ mailboxes, and polls will be open on June 2nd.

Maribel Aguilera works for the City of Santa Maria and says she will prioritize housing, safety, as well as youth education and training programs.

Cory Bantilan has served as the soon-retiring Steve Lavagnino’s Chief of Staff for the 5th District for the last fifteen years. In addition to community restoration and recreation, Bantilan’s priorities include public safety, job creation and homelessness.

Ricardo Valencia is a teacher at Santa Maria High School and a board member of the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Valencia intends to champion affordable housing, living wages, and quality childcare.

If any one of these three candidates receive 50% or more on the June 2nd ballots they automatically win the vote, will not appear on the November ballots, and will assume the seat upon Lavagnino’s retirement this December.

Should the results are more widely spread than that, the November ballot will contain the leading two candidates for a final vote.

See News Channel's 2026 Voter Guide to find a complete list of candidates.

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