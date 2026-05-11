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Ventura County

Passenger suffers major injuries after single-vehicle crash off State Route 118 Sunday morning

KEYT
By
today at 11:40 am
Published 11:51 am

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A passenger suffered major injuries after the Jeep he was riding in crashed into a dirt embankment and into multiple trees off State Route 118 Sunday morning.

On May 10, around 5:52 p.m., dispatchers began to receive calls about a vehicle that went off the roadway and into a tree stated a press release from the California Highway Patrol-Ventura Area (CHP) Monday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a black Jeep Cherokee driven by a 21-year-old man from Simi Valley was westbound on State Route 118, west of Mesa School Road, with a 19-year-old Simi Valley man in the front passenger seat detailed the CHP.

According to the CHP, as the driver attempted to navigate a curve in the road, the Jeep drifted onto the dirt shoulder, causing him to loose control, crash into a dirt embankment, and into multiple trees.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was able to exit the Jeep on his own before calling 911 noted the CHP.

The 19-year-old passenger was eventually extricated from the vehicle by first responders and he was transported to Ventura County Medical Center with major injuries and he is currently listed in critical condition shared the CHP.

It does not appear at this point that drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision, but the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the CHP Ventura Office at 805-662-2640.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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