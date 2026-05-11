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San Luis Obispo County

Passenger dies and driver arrested for DUI after crash off Nacimiento Lake Drive Sunday evening

KEYT
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Published 12:17 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 48-year-old Paso Robles man has died and the driver was arrested for DUI after the Camaro they were riding in crashed into a tree off Nacimiento Lake Drive Sunday evening.

On May 10, around 7:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to a crash on Nacimiento Lake Drive, west of Frazier Road, stated a press release Monday from the California Highway Patrol-Templeton Area (CHP).

Arriving officers determined that a 44-year-old Paso Robles man was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro westbound on Nacimiento Lake Drive at an unknown speed when the vehicle traveled off the northern edge of the roadway detailed the CHP.

The driver overcorrected and caused the Camaro to cross both lanes of traffic and eventually collide with a tree south of the roadway explained the CHP.

As a result of the collision, a 48-year-old Paso Robles man riding in the backseat of the Camaro died from his injuries at the scene shared the CHP.

His identity is pending notification of his next of kin added the law enforcement agency.

A passenger riding in the front seat, a 41-year-old Paso Robles man, suffered minor injuries at the scene noted the CHP.

According to the CHP, the driver of the vehicle had major injuries after the collision and he was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for further medical treatment

The 44-year-old driver was also placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and the entire incident remains under investigation added the CHP.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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