SpaceX to launch 5th national reconnaissance mission from Vandenberg SFB early Nov. 30

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. - SpaceX is preparing its fifth launch on behalf of the National Reconnaissance Office early Saturday morning.

A SpaceX Flacon 9 rocket is schedule to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base during a 4-hour window that opens at 12:10 a.m. PT Saturday, November 30.

The NROL-126 mission will send the latest batch of NRO's "proliferated architecture," according to the NRO's website. The National Reconnaissance Office mission is to "make the world a better, safer, stronger place and ensures America remains the undisputed leader in space."

The NRO's system will increase timeliness of access, diversify communications pathways, and enhance resilience according to a press release.

"With hundreds of small satellites on orbit, data will be delivered in minutes or even seconds This will ensure the analysts, warfighters, and civil agencies NRO serves receive actionable information faster than ever before.

The Falcon 9 rocket is also expected to carry 20 SpaceX Starlink satellites.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "Of Corse I still Love You" drone ship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.