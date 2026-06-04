Qatar National Team entertains hundreds of kids at World Cup base camp in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) - The 2026 World Cup begins for Qatar next Saturday in Santa Clara but there is still time to have some fun along the way.

(The Maroons had some fun on the pitch. Entenza Design).

Following a warm-up and some drills, the Qatar players came over to the stands to hand out jerseys and scarves to hundreds of kids, the majority from Franklin Elementary School in Santa Barbara.

"I got a signed jersey by a lot of players." smiled Isaid Sandoval, a sixth grader from Franklin.

"I was exciting and there were a lot of people but it was hard to get," said 9-year old Emilia Alcarez from Adelante Charter School who got autographs from several players and the manager.

The players and coaches then signed autographs that left the kids smiling and with a serious case of World Cup fever.

The team has been training at Westmont College since this past Sunday and will continue to do so throughout the group stage.

(Qatar has a world ranking of 55 by FIFA. Entenza Design).

"Good energy in Santa Barbara good energy," said Qatar manager Julen Lopetegui. "Good weather, good facility, good energy."

Qatar paid $250,000 to upgrade the playing surface with synthetic stitching on Thorrington Field which was already a good surface.

Following their June 13th game against Switzerland in Santa Clara, their two other Group B matchups will be against Canada on June 18th in British Columbia and they will finish in Seattle on June 24th against Bosnia and Herzegovina.