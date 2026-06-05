GPS-Guided Robot Helps UCSB Prepare Soccer Fields for Austrian National Team

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A small GPS-guided robot is helping transform soccer field maintenance at UC Santa Barbara, offering a glimpse into how technology is changing sports operations.

The robot, made by Turf Tank, is currently being used to paint soccer fields on the UCSB campus with precision and efficiency. Roughly the size of a large microwave, the autonomous machine follows GPS coordinates and paints crisp field lines without requiring a groundskeeper to push a traditional paint cart.

"It's super easy to use," said Jayson Simpson, UCSB's assistant athletic director. "I show up, press a few buttons, and it paints the fields for us."

The robot is controlled through a tablet, allowing staff to customize field layouts and dimensions. Simpson said he can adjust settings based on the specific field and location.

"For the most part, it was preprogrammed with all the zeros and ones," Simpson explained. "But I can add the field onto this location, Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara, and then change the dimensions of the field on the tablet."

The technology significantly reduces the amount of labor required to prepare athletic fields. According to Turf Tank, the robot can paint an entire soccer field in about 23 minutes — a task that can otherwise take several hours of work.

"Sometimes I can paint six fields in a day," Simpson said.

The timing is especially important as UCSB prepares to host the Austrian National Team during its World Cup training camp. While the robot already maintains fields for Gauchos athletics, it will now help ensure training surfaces are ready for some of the world's top soccer players.

UCSB first-year student Logan Smith said the technology has proven reliable.

"Man, it's amazing," Smith said. "The problems there are very few. And when there are, you can fix them super quick."

In addition to saving time, the robot uses less paint than traditional field-marking methods and operates using rechargeable batteries.

"It actually requires a lot of batteries," Simpson joked. "There's batteries for this, batteries for the iPad, batteries for the satellite over there."

As automation becomes more common across industries, some may wonder whether technology like this could eventually replace workers. Turf Tank says the goal is not to eliminate jobs but to allow grounds crews to focus on other maintenance tasks.

When asked whether he was concerned that robots could someday replace his role, Simpson laughed.

"We're always going to need a Jason," he said. "In some way, technology is kind of taking over in a lot of ways, but for me personally, right now, this is making my life very easy."

The GPS-guided robot is one of several technological tools being adopted by athletic programs nationwide as schools look for ways to improve efficiency while maintaining professional-quality playing surfaces.