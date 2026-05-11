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Ventura County

Jesus Gonzalez-Arteaga sentenced to life without parole for years-long abuse of a family member

KEYT News
By
New
today at 1:08 pm
Published 1:20 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Jesus Gonzalez-Arteaga was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of six felony counts of sex crimes against a child he knew through family in April of this year.

Gnzalez-Arteaga was also sentenced to additional consecutive prison terms that totaled more than 91 years to life and because of his conviction on the aggravating circumstance that he inflicted great bodily injury during a forcible rape, his sentence of life without parole was mandated by state law explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Monday.

Below are the charges and special allegations that Gonzalez-Arteaga was convicted of in April of this year.

Charges:

  • PC 288.5(a)–Continuous Sexual Abuse
  • PC 288.7(a)–Unlawful Act with a Child 10 Years and Under {Three Counts}
  • PC 261(a)(2)–Forcible Rape
  • PC 311.11(a)–Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

Special Allegations:

  • PC 667.6(d)(1)– Prior Consecutive Sentence Imposed
  • PC 288.5(a)–Substantial Sexual Contact
  • CRC 4.41(a)(3)–Victim was Vulnerable
  • CRC 4.421(a)(11)–Defendant Took Advantage of a Position of Trust
  • CRC 4.421(a)(8)–Manner in which the Crime was Carried Out Indicates Planning, Sophistication, and Professionalism
  • PC 667.61(d)(6)–Personally Inflicted Great Bodily Injury
  • PC 12022.8–Sexual Offenses Inflicting Great Bodily Injury
  • PC 667.61(d)(7)–Sex Crimes Aggravated Circumstances
  • PC 667.61(j)(1)–Victim Under the Age of 14

Between 2018 and 2024, Gonzalez-Arteaga repeatedly raped a child he knew through family and shared a home with starting when she was six years old noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The child shared what had been happening with a trusted family member who then brought that information to law enforcement detailed the local prosecutor's office.

Gonzalez-Arteaga was arrested in connection with the abuse in April of 2024.

"The sentence imposed today reflects the devastating and lifelong harm caused by the defendant's
actions," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Twyla Atmore who prosecuted the case. "Even after being convicted, the defendant has refused to accept responsibility, continuing instead to blame the child he abused in a demonstration of his complete lack of remorse and accountability."

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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