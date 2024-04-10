Jesus Gonzalez Arteaga of Oxnard arrested Saturday for continuous sexual abuse of a child

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Saturday, police arrested 43-year-old Jesus Gonzalez Arteaga of Oxnard for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

On Mar. 12, 2024, around 10 a.m., investigators with the Oxnard Police Department Family Protection Unit were contacted by the Santa Paula Police Department regarding an 11-year-old female sexual assault survivor state Oxnard Police Department.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, an investigation revealed that Arteaga had been abusing the 11-year-old since she was eight and the suspect fled during the investigation.

On Apr. 6, around 1 p.m., Arteaga was located and taken into custody without incident in the 1300 block of Cachuma Avenue in Ventura detail the Oxnard Police Department.

Arteaga was booked in the Ventura County Main Jail for violation of Penal Code 288.5-Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child state Oxnard Police Department.

Investigators expect there may be more survivors and ask that anyone with information contact Detective Daniel Cosio at 805-385-7600 or you can report information while remaining anonymous by calling Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visiting here.