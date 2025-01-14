Transporter-12 Mission successfully takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. –The Transporter-12 Mission was successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday morning.

The smallsat rideshare mission carried 131 separate payloads that included CubeSats, MicroSats, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying 30 of those satellites detailed SpaceX.

This was the second mission supported by the reusable Falcon 9 booster that previously launched the NROL-126 mission shared SpaceX.

This image shows how first-stage separation looks from an onboard camera during a launch above the Central Coast courtesy of SpaceX

Both SpaceX and Vandenberg Space Force Base noted the potential of sonic booms associated with the first-stage booster's return to land at Space Launch Complex 4E.

The image below, courtesy of SpaceX, shows the return of the Falcon 9 booster assigned to Tuesday's launch.

That warning about noise coincides with three public meetings in the local area that are part of an environmental impact analysis coordinated by the Department of the Air Force where the public is asked to provide comment on the expansion of launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base and the impact on the community.

Those meetings will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

A virtual meeting will be held on Jan. 23 here.