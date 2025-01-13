Skip to Content
Falcon 9 launch of Transporter-12 mission from Vandenberg SFB announced for Tuesday

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch of the Transporter-12 mission destined for low-Earth orbit is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg SFB on Tuesday, Jan. 14, beginning at 10:49 a.m.

After first stage separation, the reusable booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land at Vandenberg Space Force Base and residents are warned this will create a sonic boom in the surrounding area shared Vandenberg Space Force Base in a press release about the launch.

A live webcast of the mission will begin about ten minutes before liftoff that you can watch here.

Vandenberg Space Force Base notes that launch times are subject to change based on weather conditions and mission parameters.

