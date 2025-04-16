Bear sightings in Goleta has residents worried

GOLETA, Calif. - A family in a quiet neighborhood in Goleta woke up early Tuesday morning to an alert that their ring camera was detecting some motion. what they saw, was completely unexpected.

“My mom came into my room and woke me up and said there was a bear outside," said Atalia Finley. "I thought it was a dream, but then i got up out of bed and my dad was pacing around the house and said that he got a notification on his ring camera."

The bear went right up to the front door of their home on Pinetree Place, a neighborhood with families with kids and just a couple blocks away from an elementary school.

“There are a lot of kids walking and passing by and our neighbors have a lot of kids," said Finley.

In a video from another viewer's ring camera, captured a couple houses down from Finley’s home, you can see someone walking in the distance, as the bear starts to get frightened, which Finley says is worrisome for people who come home late and may have run into the bear.

“I also come home at around that time sometimes, especially on weekends or even later and just imagining me walking up that walkway and seeing the bear right there definitely would freak me out.”

About 20 minutes earlier from when the bear was first spotted on Pinetree Place , a driver in his tesla swerved to avoid a bear on Cathedral Oaks in Goleta not far from the sighting.

It's unclear if it's the same bear, but the timeline matches up.

Finley has lived in that neighborhood for most of her life but says she’s never seen a bear before and says she was surprised the bear wasn’t rummaging through trash.

On Wednesday morning at UCSB a bear sighting occurred at the Santa Ynez apartment complex located on the corner of Los Carneros and El Colegio road.