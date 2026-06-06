Skip to Content
Community Events

Pride Ride rolls in Ventura

Cyclists ride for Pride in Ventura
By
Published 11:22 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) Ventura cyclists rode for Pride.

Local bike stores including Trek, Ventura Cycling and Ventura Bike Depot teamed up to host a bike ride to celebrate Pride month. 

Bike riders chose from several bike routes depending on their cycling skills. 

The bike shop owners said they are excited to reach out to the community

"In the 43 years I've been in business, I've seen it evolve and get so much better. I'm proud of our city bike lanes," said Ventura Bike Depot owner Shelley Sund.

"We want to create awareness and also a safe space fore people who are in the community and allies as well  to come out and show their support, that we are an inclusive community here," said Ventura Cycline owner Will Shiao.

They intend to make it an annual event.

Article Topic Follows: Community Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.