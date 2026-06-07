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Crews attack vegetation fire near Kern County

CAL FIRE SLO
By
today at 1:59 pm
Published 2:06 pm

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – CAL FIRE SLO crews stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire near Kern County at 50 acres just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The fire first broke out around 12:30 p.m. at the county line near Highway 41 and had a potential of over 200 acres, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

This remains an ongoing fire response, and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

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