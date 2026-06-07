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Santa Maria Police arrest barricaded suspect

KEYT
By
today at 1:45 pm
Published 1:52 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police arrested a barricaded suspect for multiple felonies at the 1000 block of Red Bark Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The SMPD SWAT team used special resources, K-9 units, and a crisis negotiation team after the suspect refused to comply with officer commands.

The SMPD took the suspect into custody safely without officer injury after several hours, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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Caleb Nguyen

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